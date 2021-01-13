Chinese Man Almost Dies Popping a Pimple Causes His Lungs to Collapse

Popping a pimple on his face nearly cost a Chinese man his life.

While many of us suffer from the incessant habit of picking our faces, a man in China recently suffered a severe mouth infection, which even spread to his lungs, only because he popped a pimple under his lips.

The man called Chen from eastern China's Jiangsu Province was diagnosed with double pneumonia, an infection which affected both of his lungs, after which he was immediately admitted to ICU.

The incident grabbed the attention caught eyebaslls after being reported on local news channel Jiangsu Television on Tuesday. As per the report, Chen spotted a pimple on his chin the last month and went on squeezing it all by himself after his mouth was swollen and red. Concerned, his wife took Chen to the First People's Hospital in Changzhou where he was diagnosed with double pneumonia. As reported by Daily Mail, Mr Chen’s condition is finally getting better after being treated at the ICU for a month, however, he is still in the unit and has been kept under observation.

Dr Zhu, who treated Chen, told the media that he had a mouth infection that initially triggered double pneumonia and led to collapsed lungs. The doctor also informed that the spot of the face where Mr Chen popped the pimple is known as Triangle of Death, which is quite dangerous. This is so because picking the skin on this part of the face might lead to some serious implications for overall health.

Dr Zhu clarified that the area from the tip of the nose to a point on either side of the lips, roughly where pimples usually appear, is known as the Triangle of death. The portal quoted him as saying, “The first thing is to avoid squeezing it with your hands.” He also recommended seeking medical attention if the surrounding skin becomes red, swollen or painful, or the patient develops a fever.

Earlier, a report was published in a health magazine called Men’s Health regarding the same where it was mentioned that popping a pimple within the area of Triangle of Death might cause some severe illness. The clinical professor of dermatology at NYU’s Langone Medical Centre, Jeremy Brauer told the magazine that the blood supply in this particular facial region makes the squeezing acne so dangerous. As published by the magazine, the veins in the “danger triangle” ultimately lead back to the cavernous sinus, located in our brain. If we pop a pimple with our dirty hands, it causes infections after which the veins form clots puts pressure on the brain, causing partial or full paralysis.