Chinese Man Arrested for Stealing Chickens to Put Gas in 'Thirsty' BMW Worth Rs 2 Crore

A man has been arrested in China on charges of stealing chickens and ducks and selling them in order to fill up his US$289,500 (over Rs 2 crore) BMW which he described as a "thirsty car."

Officers quoted in a Red Star News app report said the suspect had since April been raiding Linshui county in Sichuan province to steal the birds, according to South China Morning Post.

The 50-year-old, who was not named in the report, is a wealthy farmer who lives in a multistorey villa. Police said the suspect thought of stealing chickens and ducks when he ran into financial trouble and needed to “subsidise” his spending on petrol.

During questioning, the man reportedly described his BMW as a “thirsty car.”

Officers said they identified the suspect based on footage from surveillance cameras on rural roads. He usually rode a motorcycle into villages late at night, they were quoted as saying.

Initially, the man tried to pass off the chickens and ducks as his own.

An officer said the suspect almost got away in his car when police chased him on May 22.

“He was driving a luxury car and was much faster than us on the motorway. We absolutely could not catch him,” Zhang Hua, director of a police station in Linshui county, was quoted as saying.

The man was caught as he left the motorway and headed towards a village