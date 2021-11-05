Chinese Man Detained After Sharing Dog Meme That ‘Insulted’ the Police

Fooling around with the police may seem funnier to some people, given the risks associated with it. However, having such a sense of humour can easily land you in trouble. This is what happened with a man in China when the local police detained him for nine days after he sent a dog meme in a group chat. The meme is a common image in which a dog is shown in a police hat, a badge and a human finger pointing towards the camera. Identified as Li, the man was complaining about the strict Covid-19 measures when he sent the meme in a group exchange on WeChat, a Chinese social media platform, according to authorities as reported by the Paper, a state-run news outlet. China has a stringent zero-covid policy as a single case causes immediate lockdowns and wide testing.

According to the Paper, Qingtongxia police received a tip on the evening of Saturday, October 30. The public member had alleged that Li had sent an “insulting image of the police.” Following an investigation, the police called Li to the police station and questioned him, where he “confessed to the illegal fact of insulting the police," according to The Paper.

Li’s “offence” amounts to “picking quarrels and provoking trouble," as mentioned by police and that is why they detained him for nine days as his punishment. The incident provoked people on social media. A hashtag related to the incident gathered 170 million views. People were outraged by the police action on Li just for an internet joke. However, according to The Paper, “to defend the authority of law enforcement and legal dignity of the police,” the Qingtongxia police has a “zero-tolerance policy” towards such “illegal acts.”

The Asian country has put strict Covid-19 prevention measures including travel restrictions, mass testing and snap lockdowns. In October, two people were detained for trying to climb over the fences in a gated community that had undergone snap lockdown.

