Chinese Man Finally Stands Straight after Four Surgeries and 28 Years

A man from China who was diagnosed with Ankylosing Spondylitis in 1991 stood straight for the first time after 28 years following surgery. Pictures of 46-year-old Li Hua before the surgery show him folded in half with his face pressed against his thighs. There was a mere five-centimetre gap between his chin and thighs.

When Li was just 18 years old, his joint began to pain excruciatingly, Metro UK reported. Over the time, he became more hunchbacked and he was unable to sit up or lie flat, the report added. His health condition worsened in the last five years and he was finding a lot of difficulties in eating, drinking or even lifting his head. He was completely dependent on his mother.

Li's family reached out for help but was unable to collect enough money for his surgery. According to the report, last year even doctors in his native place denied to operate on him, claiming that surgery might risk his life.

It was in May 2019 that finally saw a ray of hope when the head of the spinal surgery and orthopedics department of Shenzhen University General Hospital, Professor Tao Huiren agreed to operate on him.

The report said that the hospital described the surgery as 'the surgical equivalent of submitting Mount Everest'.

Li underwent four-stage surgery where doctors broke and rebuilt his spine. Doctors rebuilt his spine taking one section at a time and straightened his entire spinal column, the report.

Pictures after surgery shows Li standing straight after almost three decades and can now walk with the help of a walker.

"There would’ve been no cure for me without Doctor Tao. He's my saviour, and my gratitude to him is second only to my mother," the report quoted Li as saying.

Professor Tao said Li will regain normal movement after two to three months of physical therapy. He added that Li would however, not be able to do anything too extreme like boxing or playing tennis. "All regular bodily movements will not be a problem" for Li, the doctor was reported as saying.

