Chinese Man Forced to Walk around 965 Kms after Failing to Prove He Doesn't have Covid-19

An elderly man in China had little choice in life but to walk around 600 miles (approx. 965 kms) recently. The incident happened with a Chinese resident recognised by his last name Ge. He covered the distance from Anhui province of eastern China to Zhejiang on foot

According to a report in Daily Mail, Ge wasn’t allowed to board a public transport because he didn’t have a smartphone to prove that he isn’t infected by coronavirus.

The man ended up walking for around 15 days to cover his journey. He was first spotted by a truck driver, who offered him food and also let him stay at his place. However, the elderly man decided to rather stay in a park to avoid troubles, the report added.

After the news went viral, the man’s family came to pick him up from a nearby police station.

For those who are unaware, just like India, China has also designed an app to know the status of your health, the coronavirus patients in your locality and if one needs to quarantine or isolate. However, it is a mandatory app where every Chinese citizen has been given a health code, which has to be shown before being allowed to enter public places or use of public transport. If a citizen fails to produce the same, he or she might be denied boarding a subway, staying in a hotel or even going to a supermarket.