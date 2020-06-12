Chinese Man Gets Fish Surgically Removed from his Rectum After he 'Accidentally' Sat on It

In a bizarre incident, a Chinese man had to go under the knife to remove a fish from his rectum. Yes, you heard it right.







The incident occurred in the Guangdong province of China, where a 30-year-old man claimed to sit on a fish accidentally. According to Daily Mail, the medics, at the Zhaoqing First People's Hospital in Southern Chin, removed a whole dead blue tilapia from the person’s rectum.





The fish was identified after the doctors took the X-ray scan of the man, who initially complained of severe abdominal pain.







While the details of the patient has not been revealed yet, he mentioned that the fish slipped in his rectum in a mere accident. After he failed to remove the fish from his backside himself, he decided to consult the doctors.







According to the report, the surgeons had to open the man’s belly to remove the dead fish as its size was quite big. It hasn’t been clarified if the man has recovered as of now. While the size of this fish hasn’t been mentioned, the blue tilapias usually measure 30 to 40 centimetres long.

