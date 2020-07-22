Chinese Man Loses Half His Liver After Eating Undercooked Fish

Recently, a man from China lost almost half his liver after consuming an undercooked fish delicacy. According to reports, the parasitic worms found in the fish laid eggs inside the man's liver.

The 55-year-old patient consulted doctors at the Hangzhou First People's Hospital who said that he had been suffering for over four months. The man had symptoms like abdominal pain, diarrhoea and loss of appetite. The doctors were alarmed when they did scans and found a pus-filled sac in the left lobe of his lever. Moreover, tumors had begun to grow outside the sac.

The doctors eventually diagnosed the man with clonorchiasis, which is usually caused by parasitic flatworms. The doctors operated to find numerous light-bulb shaped eggs in the part of the liver they took out.

It was then discovered that the man had eaten an undercooked fish dish. The fish must have contained flatworm eggs which then hatched inside his liver causing his condition. The infection could have been life threatening, but the doctors managed to catch it in time.

A few days ago, in another strange incident, a Japanese woman visited a doctor complaining of a soar throat, only to find out that there's a worm wriggling inside her tonsil.