Chinese Man Reunites With Mother After 33 Years Using Hand-drawn Map of Childhood Home

A man in China who was abducted when he was four, has managed to reunite with his biological mother after drawing a map from his memory and seeking the help of social media. The incredible development took place last week when 37-year-old Li Jingwei’s hand-drawn map went viral on Chinese social media leading to his reunion with his mother. Jingwei works in Guangdong Province in southern China and was aware that he had been kidnapped as a child, however, he had no memory of the names of his biological parents, his village, or even his own original name, reported Vice. But the lack of information and no help from his adoptive parents did not hinder Jingwei’s decision to reunite with his real parents.

Seeking the help of social media, Jingwei posted a video on Douyin, name of TikTok in China, where he shared the map he had drawn from his childhood memory of his home. The rudimentary map included a building, which Jingwei described as a school, a pond, and a bamboo forest. According to Vice, Jingwei said in the video, “I’m a child who’s finding his home. I was taken to Henan by a bald neighbour around 1989, when I was about four years old. This is a map of my home area that I have drawn from memory.”

Jingwei’s video went viral on social media and he even received help from authorities who assisted him in his search. After some searching, Jingwei’s hometown was narrowed down to Zhaotong, a mountainous city in Yunnan province of the country. On January 1, Jingwei finally reunited with his family. The emotional reunion saw Jingwei embracing his real mother as they both cried.

Following a DNA test it was confirmed that Jingwei was the missing son of a woman from the village, reported DailyMail. After an emotional phone call, the mother and son reunited at Henan police station on Saturday. It was also reported that Jingwei was sold to a family who had wanted a son in Lankao County in Henan Province, nearly 2,000 km away from his hometown.

