Chinese Man Robs Nightclub, Gets Arrested on Purpose to Avoid Getting Married

'Wedding jitters' is a real thing, and the tales of 'runaway' bride or groom are many in number.

The betrothed often get cold feet the night before, or on the day, and sometimes change their mind - calling off the wedding. Or simply, not showing up. But what lengths would people go to, to simply avoid being married?

For this Chinese man, it seemed to be an extreme, bizarre step to get out of his wedding.

Identified as 'Chen', the man was so sure he did not want to get married, tried something that takes 'cold feet' to another level: robbery, and arrest.

Chen to get deliberately arrested in a bid to evade his marriage hoping that his girlfriend wouldn't want to marry a thief!

According to LadBible, Chen went into a dance studio on Huashan Road in Shanghai and allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker, worth a sum of Rs. 17,000.

He was very well aware of the fact that the police will hunt him down for the alleged theft and on interrogation, he revealed with all honesty why he undertook the stealing.

He admitted to the Xinhua Road Police Station, "My girlfriend wants to marry me, but I don't want to marry her. I knew I would be caught. I actually wanted to walk away, but I was angry."

His confession definitely took the police by surprise, adding on to which he said, " I knew you would find me, though I didn't think it would be so fast."

However, it hasn't be known for how long he will remain in custody for the minor offence and whether the marriage has been called of following the act.

