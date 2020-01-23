Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Chinese Man Robs Nightclub, Gets Arrested on Purpose to Avoid Getting Married

Mr Chen, chose to get deliberately arrested in a bid to evade his marriage, hoping that his girlfriend wouldn't want to marry a thief!

News18.com

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Chinese Man Robs Nightclub, Gets Arrested on Purpose to Avoid Getting Married
Image for representation.

'Wedding jitters' is a real thing, and the tales of 'runaway' bride or groom are many in number.

The betrothed often get cold feet the night before, or on the day, and sometimes change their mind - calling off the wedding. Or simply, not showing up. But what lengths would people go to, to simply avoid being married?

For this Chinese man, it seemed to be an extreme, bizarre step to get out of his wedding.

Identified as 'Chen', the man was so sure he did not want to get married, tried something that takes 'cold feet' to another level: robbery, and arrest.

Chen to get deliberately arrested in a bid to evade his marriage hoping that his girlfriend wouldn't want to marry a thief!

According to LadBible, Chen went into a dance studio on Huashan Road in Shanghai and allegedly stole a Bluetooth speaker, worth a sum of Rs. 17,000.

He was very well aware of the fact that the police will hunt him down for the alleged theft and on interrogation, he revealed with all honesty why he undertook the stealing.

He admitted to the Xinhua Road Police Station, "My girlfriend wants to marry me, but I don't want to marry her. I knew I would be caught. I actually wanted to walk away, but I was angry."

His confession definitely took the police by surprise, adding on to which he said, " I knew you would find me, though I didn't think it would be so fast."

However, it hasn't be known for how long he will remain in custody for the minor offence and whether the marriage has been called of following the act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram