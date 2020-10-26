Chinese Man Scripts New World Record for Being Covered with Heaviest Mantle of B

Lifting weights or shattering speeds records on land, water or in the air are some of the most usual world records. However, another sort of record has been buzzing with a new Guinness World Record for the most time spent being covered in bees.

The video was re-released by Guinness World Records that dates back to 2016 but is gaining traction on social media recently. The video featured RuanLiangming of China setting a new world record to create the most unique bee beard. In a nail-biting attempt, Yichun City resident Liangming successfully set a record for the ‘Heaviest mantle of bees’, by covering himself with the tiny insects.

His record for the heaviest mantle of bees, which weighed 63.7 kilograms (140 lbs), consisted of approximately 637,000 insects, including 60 queen bees. The best part being Liangming emerged unscathed and unharmed from his record setting endeavour.

The challenge took place outdoors at the CGTV-Guinness World Records Special co-filming set in Fengxin County, Yichun City, Jiangxi Province in China and was witnessed and authorized by a Guinness certification officer from a safe distance. The video footage shows Liangming getting covered by thousands of bees as they engulf his entire body in a matter of minutes. With swarms of bees covering his body,Liangming stayed calm and composed throughout his record-breaking ordeal.

Once the Guinness officials recorded the weight and confirmed his attempt was successful, he gently shakes off bees which start flying off from his face. A beaming RuanLiangming could be seen with the Guinness World Record plaque at the end.

Bee bearding is a worldwide phenomenon dating back to 19th century carnival sport/act. It is still practiced by many with competitions held every year to see if a previous record could be bettered.