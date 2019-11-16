Chinese Man Slaps Employee Who is Also Best Friend's Wife for Participating in Kissing Competition

A man in China was captured on tape slapping his employee over and over again in front of everyone on stage after he “caught” her kissing another man during a kissing contest.

The businessman was allegedly furious upon finding his employee , who is also his best friend’s wife, kissing her competition partner.

In one of the videos, he can be seen running across to the duo when he spots them while another has him brutally slapping the woman.

According to local news reports, the incident occurred on Sunday in the country of Meitan in southern China’s Guozhou Province. The competition was organised by a local match-making company.

Soon after the clips of the brutal act went viral, the man, who has still not been identified, extended his apologies to the woman, reported Daily Mail. He added that he had slapped the woman just because he was supporting his best friend.

The man further said that he was one of the sponsors of the event and was accompanied by five to six of his employees at the event when the incident happened.

The boss further claimed that the rule of the competition was that the contestants participating in the kissing competition had to be husband and wife or lovers, but he did not know the man whom his best friend’s wife was kissing.

“My employee brought a companion with her and claimed to be his girlfriend in order to win prizes,” the report further quoted the boss saying.

The man said he has extended his apologies to the woman and an understanding had been reached. He also apologised to people, who expressed their anger towards him for the incident thorough social media.

