Chinese Man Spends Rs 40 Lakh On Doghouse, Includes Most Coveted Luxuries

A man from China has built a luxurious bungalow worth Rs 40 lakh for his dogs. The bungalow-cum-doghouse has all the amenities and facilities one can imagine.

According to QQ.com, Zhou has 10 dogs. He spent three years building the luxurious doghouse in Xuyi county, Jiangsu province, eastern China. The doghouse does not only have a traditional kennel but air conditioners, a TV set, a water dispenser, a drier, a toilet room and even an elevator.

Zhou has left no stones unturned and has even provided his dogs with a film projector, slides, swings, swimming pools, disco room, a mini-Ferris wheel, toy cars and even a small retail booth inside the estate.

It was previously speculated that he is the son of a tycoon and has inherited his wealth, but Zhou has denied all such speculations. He is a 33-year-old businessman in the crayfish industry. The reason why he has spent so much of his wealth on dogs is that he loves dogs and giving them a luxury doghouse had been his dream since he was a child, said the report.

Unlike most people who spend their money on clothes and accessories, Zhou says he doesn’t spend money on himself, but rather on his dogs. He has over 8.5 million followers on the short video platform Douyin.

He said originally the design of the doghouse was much more modest, but after pressure from his followers, he made over 200 changes to the house. Stung by criticism online he made all these changes, adding more equipment, home appliances, and an amusement park were only some of the things that were added by him after online criticism.

He even organised a pool party where he dressed the dogs in bikinis and went on to add foam to the swimming pool. Netizens are surprised to see this man’s love for dogs, and many commented about how even they have not received these facilities in their life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.