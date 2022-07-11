Chinese Man Who Complained of Blood in Urine Discovers He Has Ovaries, Uterus

For a man in China, his life turned upside down after he was told that he had female reproductive organs for the past 20 years. The man went for a checkup following abdominal discomfort but learned that he had female reproductive organs including ovaries and uterus, reported South China Morning Post.

Hailing from a small town in China’s Sichuan province, Chen Li, whose name has been changed, identified as a male all his life. During his puberty, he underwent surgery to treat his irregular urination problem and since then, he had been noticing blood in his urine every month.

Li suffered from the condition for more than 20 years but could never figure out the cause. He even used to experience pain in his abdomen which once lasted for more than four hours prompting him to seek medical help.

As Li went to a doctor, he was diagnosed with appendicitis and was subsequently treated for it. But, it didn’t offer much relief to him as the symptoms continued. Then, last year, Li got a medical checkup done and learned something which shook him to the core.

It was revealed that Li had female sex hormones and the blood and abdomen pain he was experiencing was due to menstruation. Unable to come to terms with the fact, Li then went to a hospital in Guangzhou to further know about the condition.

Following a medical examination, Li was told by the doctors that he not only had female hormones but also ovaries and uterus. The level of male sex hormones, Androgen, in Li’s body turned out to be below average but the level of female hormones and ovarian activity was as high as an adult female.

After more than 30 years of living as a male, Li was identified as intersex due to having both male and female reproductive organs. Following the shocking news, Li decided to get his female reproductive organs removed and had a three-hour surgery for it.

According to the surgeon, Luo Xiping, who carried out the surgery, Li can now “live his life as a man, but he cannot reproduce because his testicles cannot produce sperm.” Xiping added that Li was “at ease” following the surgery and his confidence was restored.

