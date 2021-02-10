Chinese Man Who Got Switched at Birth Will Receive 1 Million Yuan as Compensation from Hospital

Yao Ce, an advanced liver cancer patient, and his parents will be receiving 1 million yuan in compensation from a hospital ($154,799 or Rs 1,12,78,809) after a court ruled the same. Yao was separated from his biological parents at birth 28 years ago at the Huaihe Hospital after he was mistakenly switched with another baby. Yao won the appeal at the Kaifeng Intermediate People's Court on Monday, February 8. In June 2020, he discovered that he was switched at birth. The incident came to light after Yao was diagnosed with cancer in February 2020 and her mother of 28 years wanted to donate him her liver.

It was discovered that Yao’s blood type did not match with either of his parents which prompted them to go back to the hospital and investigate the matter taking help of the local police. Yao’s parents discovered that their biological child was Guo Wei who was living with Yao’s birth parents all these years.

It was also discovered that Yao’s birth mother had undergone a surgery for liver cancer, the same condition which he suffers from now.

According to Global Times, Yao, a resident of China’s Jiangxi Province was given 800,000 yuan ascompensation for mental injuries, medical expenses and other fees. His parents also received compensation of 200,000 yuan for mental injuries.

Before this judgement, in December 2020, the Kaifeng Gulou People's Court had said that Yao and his parents should be given 760,000 yuan in compensation. They had demanded 1.8 million yuan in compensation from the hospital which mistakenly switched the babies at birth.

Yao had been receiving treatment for the disease, however, his condition has deteriorated as the cancerous cells have spread in other parts of the body. The doctors have discontinued the treatment now.

Before the judgment was announced, Yao had said that he would not be asking for a review of the order. He had said that the compensation does not mean anything to him as he was dying.

However, after the order, Zhou Zhaocheng, Yao’s lawyer said that the decision showed that the request for appeal made by Yao’s family was correct .