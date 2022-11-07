Chinese Man Wins Rs 249 Cr in Lottery, Explains Why He Won't Tell His Family

When luck is on your side, things change quickly. A lottery is an addictive game based purely on luck. Many players may have failed to win even a little prize money, while some of them got lucky after trying over the years. When luck works, the first thing you do is share the good news with your family, but this man had a reason to hide it from his family.

A Chinese man disguised himself in a costume to collect his lottery win of 219 million yuan (more than Rs 249 crores) and plans to keep his jackpot a secret from his family due to fears that money might make them lazy.

The man identified as Mr Li went alone to the lottery office in Nanning, the southern region of Guangxi to claim the prize. He brought a yellow costume that covered his head in photos showing him accepting the prize money.

Speaking with a local newspaper last week, he shared that he has not told his wife and child for fear that they would be too complacent and would not work or work hard in the future.

According to the newspaper, the man has already donated 5 million yuan (more than Rs 5.5 crores) to charity. Mr Li shared that he hasn’t decided what to do with the rest of the prize money after the deduction of taxes.

After learning that he had hit the jackpot he booked a hotel in the city. He stated that he only slept in the hotel because he was afraid to go out and lose the lottery ticket. Sharing his earlier wins, Mr Li mentioned that he only won a few dozen yuan in the past. “I regard buying the lottery as a hobby and my family does not care,” he said.

He also added that he does not spend much money on the lottery and it provides a ray of hope for him.

The Chinese government runs lotteries to raise money for welfare and sports. Players in Guangxi pick six numbers on the red balls and one on the blue ball. Mr Li who has been playing for years picked 2, 15, 19, 26, 27, 29 and 2.

