1-MIN READ

Chinese Man's Lungs Filled with Worms after He Ate Raw Snake Gallbladder and Live Snails

Image of a wet market (Photo Credit: Reuters)

The man called Wang was diagnosed with paragonimiasis, a parasitic infection caused by food-borne parasites.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 3, 2020, 10:49 AM IST
In a bizarre incident, a Chinese man was found living with live snakes in his lungs after he ate a snake's gall bladder and other assorted seafood.

Wang, who loves to eat seafood, recently visited a doctor after experiencing trouble breathing. Upon investigation, he and the doctors found his lungs to be infested with live snakes and worms. Upon being asked what his regular diet consisted of, Wang said he regularly ate water snails, crayfish and had even eaten a raw snake's gallbladder once.

The man was diagnosed with paragonimiasis, a parasitic infection caused by food-borne parasites, Daily Mail reported.

Such parasitic infections can often be contracted upon drinking unclean water of food which may contain invisible parasites like tapeworms that can cause prolonged infections and infestations within the human body. Raw seafood might contain tapeworm eggs, which is probably how Wang got worms in his lungs.

Raw seafood is a popular attraction in wet markets typical of China where a variety of live, exotic animals, birds and fish are sold together. Such establishments, however, have come under the scanner since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan.

This is not the first time that a man in China was found living with worms inside his body. A Chinese man, for instance, had doctors remove a 12-centimietre-long flesh-eating tapeworm that had been lodged in the man's brain and damaging it for nearly 15 years.

