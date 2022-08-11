Chinese Mom Draws Ire Over Mocking Teacher for Riding Bicycle to School

Teachers are considered to be a guiding light in a student’s life. They are not only responsible for imparting knowledge but their presence also holds a greater influence on children’s life. However, a mother, in China, who completely misunderstood the concept of a teacher’s influence on students, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. It so happened that in June, a teacher who shares the surname Wang was riding his bike to work when he came across one of his students Rongrong.

The student greeted his teacher with a polite hello and then they parted ways to reach the school. But everything went wrong when the teacher opened his WeChat group after reaching his workplace. Apart from the daily notification, he found a text message from Rongrong’s mother asking him to not use a bike to come to school. As per a report by South China Morning Post, the mother texted, “Teacher Wang, do not ride a bike anymore. You’d better buy a car.” The WeChat group consisted of 58 other members including other teachers and parents.

Upon reading the message, Wong left a humble reply to the group, “Thank you Rongrong’s Mum for your concern. It’s an enjoyable experience to ride a bicycle. What’s more, it’s not far from my home to the school.”

The mother did not stop there, she claimed that her son won’t work hard if he sees his teacher riding a bike. She stated, “My son has been riding in a BMW since his birth. The people around him all have luxury cars. You are his teacher. You ride a bicycle. What will he think, in your opinion?”

The mother continued, “Every day I tell him to study hard. And he finds you riding a bike to work, what will he think? He will definitely think that a teacher can’t make money and that studying is useless.” After reading the attacks on the group, it was the fellow parents who stepped up and defended the teacher.

One wrote, “Rongrong’s Mum, since your family is so wealthy and you detest teacher Wang for not having a car, why don’t you buy him a car?” Meanwhile, another questioned “You are concerned that the teacher riding a bike will affect your child’s education, right? Aren’t you willing to take out such a small amount of money from your pocket?” According to the South China Morning Post, it isn’t clear if the teacher further responded to the online community group.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here