Chinese Mother Nearly Dies Of Heart Attack After Her Son Fails To Solve A Math Problem

In bizarre news, a Chinese mother got heart attack after her son couldn’t get a math problem. The woman almost lost her life after suffering a heart attack.

As reported by Sin Chew Daily via AsiaOne, the woman, identified as Wang, was trying to explain a math problem to her son who is in the third grade. She was helping him with the homework last Friday, November 1. However, the son’s inability to understand the problem left the 36-year-old mother frustrated.

“Suddenly, my heart was palpitating and I couldn’t breathe properly,” she explained. She called her husband, who brought her to Xinhua Hospital. The doctor diagnosed her with myocardial infarction. The doctor said, “If there had been any delay, she could have suffered from heart failure.

After the incident, Wang has explained the entire incident and accepted that she was frustrated. Yang Xiaoxue, the doctor who treated Wang, said that unhealthy diet and stress can lead to heart diseases among younger patients.

On the other hand, Hong Kong-based Florence Huang has advised parents to manage their emotions. She believes that this might affect a child’s self-esteem, leading to self-blame, shame, humiliation and helplessness.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.