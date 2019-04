Desi Delight: Chinese Naval Officers Enjoy 'Chole-Bhature' On-Board INS Shakti in China

Chinese navy officers get some chhola-bhatura on board @IndianNavy fleet tanker INS Shakti at Qingdao, China during the international fleet review. pic.twitter.com/ibXZ8yiX68 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 24, 2019

Classics never fail you. While this applies to movies and music, it also applies to food - especially when it comes to Indians. The same way dal-chawal can never go wrong, the Punjabi favorite 'Chole Bhature' as a sure-shot option that you cannot go wrong it.This preparation, however, isn't limited to Indians alone.Chinese naval officers on board INS Shakti during the international fleet review held in Qingdao, China, were served this classic Indian recipe.This preparation of chickpeas and fluffy bread made from maida was served to the Chinese naval officers, when two Indian battleships, including the biggest indigenously built stealth destroyer INS Kolkata, arrived at the port city of Qingdao to take part in the Chinese Navy's fleet review. INS Shakti (A57) is a Deepak-class fleet tanker in service with the Indian Navy.China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) w as celebrating its 70th founding anniversary on April 23 with a grand fleet review. Ten countries, including India, Russia, Thailand and Vietnam, will deploy 20 vessels to join a naval parade.