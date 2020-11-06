Chinese Officials Spot Endangered Siberian Tiger while Inspecting a Local Farm Forest

It’s a joy to see animals in their wild habitats and at times, it is far more thrilling to come across one when you least expect it. In one such case from China, a group of officials froze in astonishment when they spotted a wild tiger while inspecting a local forest farm.

The incident which came to light recently occurred in north-eastern China’s Jilin Province on Monday. The officials who work for the local forestry commission spotted the endangered wild Siberian tiger from their car while they were on a routine inspection drive at a local forest farm.

According to local reports, on November 2, the Chinese officials were inspecting forest areas in the Dahuanggou Forest Farm in Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture, which lies close to the border with North Korea. After they finished their investigation for the day and got in the car, they were astonished to spot a wild Siberian tiger appearing near the woods next to the road.

Even though they were scared with the tiger’s surprise appearance, they were quite excited to see the animal and took some pictures and video clips before driving away slowly.

The footage shows that the majestic big cat seemed unconcerned but a bit intrigued by the visitors in its vicinity. However, unbothered about the presence of visitors, the tiger could be seen strolling around the road and stretching its legs.

The tiger got a bit curious with being followed behind by the car for some time. As it didn’t seem to pose any threat, the workers sighed a relief and calmed down. They stopped the car to observe the big cat. The tiger while walking in front of the car stopped occasionally to turn and gaze at the car.

The authorities in their report have mentioned that the Siberian tiger spotted appeared in good health. The improvement in the local ecosystem has led in the rise of tigers and leopard populations in the area, they added.

Siberian tigers are native to far-east Russian territories and northeast China regions. They are classified in the endangered species with only 500 left in the wild. The demand for tiger products continues to diminish their numbers.