Chinese Pilot Banned From Flying After Passenger's Photo in Cockpit Goes Viral

A Chinese pilot has been banned from flying after a photo went viral showing a female passenger in the cockpit, the media reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on January 4 on an Air Guilin flight GT1011 from Guilin city to Yangzhou city, the BBC reported.

But it was brought to the airline's attention on Sunday after screenshots of the alleged passenger's post started being shared widely on micro-blogging site Weibo.

The post showed the woman making a 'V' sign with her fingers with the photo captioned: "Thanks to the captain. So happy."

Air Guilin said in a statement that he had "violated (regulations) by allowing irrelevant personnel into the cockpit".

According to the Civil Aviation Administration of China, passengers are not allowed to enter the cockpit without special approval or under "necessary" circumstances.

Other staff members involved in the incident have also been "suspended indefinitely" while further investigations were underway.

Last year, Chinese carrier Donghai Airlines suspended a pilot for six months and revoked his qualifications as a flight instructor after he allowed his wife to go inside the cockpit.

