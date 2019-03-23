English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Police Use Criminal's Childhood Picture On Wanted Poster, Says 'Features Don't Change'
Zhenxiong County police defended the decision to use an old photograph because more recent ones were not available. The police has since apologized for the out-dated photo.
Image credits: iFeng News China.
Loading...
Police in a county in southwestern China recently released four portraits of children among a list of hundred fugitives.
The photos which were released in Zhenxiong county, in Yunnan province of China with a list of alleged crimes committed by the suspects, had no indication that three of these four 'children' were now adults. One photograph appeared to be a young boy who appeared to be primary school age.
"Ji Qinghai, male, ethnicity Han ... is wanted by the police for involvement in a public nuisance case," the police notice announced, stating his ID card number.
According to a report in a Chinese daily, they found public records online using the ID number in the poster that Ji was actually 17 years old.
The picture went viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and led to ridicule and trolling on the polices official handle.
Zhenxiong County police defended the decision to use an old photograph owing to the fact that more recent ones were not available.
“His features won’t have changed,” an officer said. “Look at his features clearly, his nose, eyes, ears, mouth and eyebrows. These won’t have changed. We welcome any tips."
However, after Netizens started ridiculing the picture which had gone viral, the Zhenxiong police department issued an apology by posting a letter on Weibo.
"The use of old children's photos (now removed) has drawn the attention of Netizens and created a negative influence," the post read. "We sincerely apologise for the carelessness in our work."
The photos which were released in Zhenxiong county, in Yunnan province of China with a list of alleged crimes committed by the suspects, had no indication that three of these four 'children' were now adults. One photograph appeared to be a young boy who appeared to be primary school age.
"Ji Qinghai, male, ethnicity Han ... is wanted by the police for involvement in a public nuisance case," the police notice announced, stating his ID card number.
According to a report in a Chinese daily, they found public records online using the ID number in the poster that Ji was actually 17 years old.
The picture went viral on Chinese social media platforms like Weibo and led to ridicule and trolling on the polices official handle.
Zhenxiong County police defended the decision to use an old photograph owing to the fact that more recent ones were not available.
“His features won’t have changed,” an officer said. “Look at his features clearly, his nose, eyes, ears, mouth and eyebrows. These won’t have changed. We welcome any tips."
However, after Netizens started ridiculing the picture which had gone viral, the Zhenxiong police department issued an apology by posting a letter on Weibo.
"The use of old children's photos (now removed) has drawn the attention of Netizens and created a negative influence," the post read. "We sincerely apologise for the carelessness in our work."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Company Will Pay You Rs 69,000 to Binge Watch All MCU Movies Before Avengers Endgame Releases
- Salman Khan Takes a Dig at Priyanka Chopra For Launching Dating App After Marrying Nick Jonas
- Delhi Crime Review: Netflix Show Successfully Presents a Different Point of View on Nirbhaya Case
- IPL 2019 | Friends Turn Foes as CSK Take On RCB in Opener
- PUBG Mobile Ban: India Could Get Six Hour Play Time Restriction to Curb Addiction
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results