Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Chinese Relatives Marry and Divorce Each Other 23 Times in a Month to Scam Govt

The weddings were part of a ploy by the family to obtain more apartments provided by government under a development project in eastern Zhejiang province.

AFP

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Chinese Relatives Marry and Divorce Each Other 23 Times in a Month to Scam Govt
Image credit: AFP
Loading...

Eleven Chinese relatives married and divorced each other 23 times within a month to obtain apartments given out by the state, Chinese media reported.

The cunning family came up with the scheme after officials offered 40-square-metre apartments to residents living in an area where homes were demolished, as part of a development project in eastern Zhejiang province.

The ploy started when a man named Pan re-married his ex-wife Shi, according to the state-run Global Times on Tuesday.

They decided to tie the knot again on March 6 because Shi was registered as a resident of the local village, a paper needed to win a free apartment.

Six days later, they divorced. Shi had obtained his residency permit.

The experience didn't leave him with cold feet. Within 15 days, he had married and divorced his sister-in-law -- and her sister.

His ex-wife, meanwhile, found another ex-husband to marry.

Cousins, brothers and sisters got into the act for a total of 23 weddings and divorces, according to the Global Times.

The suspects expressed regret for their actions, the newspaper said.

Police have opened an investigation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram