1-min read

Chinese Residents are Hurling Pet Dogs and Cats From Apartments to Death Amid Coronavirus Epidemic

Appalling pictures from coronavirus-hit China have surfaced, which reportedly show dead bodies of animals lying in a pool of blood after being thrown to their death.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 1, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
Image for representation purpose only.

People in China are taking desperate measures to protect themselves from the menace of coronavirus, which has reportedly claimed 259 lives since its outbreak.

Following the rumours that the deadly virus could be passed on by animals, pet owners are hurling their cats and dogs from the apartments, reported The Sun.

Appalling pictures from coronavirus-hit China have surfaced, which reportedly show dead bodies of animals lying in a pool of blood after being thrown to their death.

The bloodied corpse of one dog, which was allegedly pushed from one block of flats, was found in Tianjin City in Hubei Province.

Locals reportedly said that five cats were thrown to death in Shanghai, claiming that they were pets as they had smooth and clean fur.

Dr Li Lanjuan, a Chinese epidemiologist and physician, said on State TV that pets should be quarantined if they come into contact with suspected patients.

Things got worse when a local media outlet reportedly twisted her words and said cats and dogs could transmit the coronavirus, sparking such shocking incidents.

However, in an attempt to contain the rumours, China Global Television Network put out a quote from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which said there is no evidence to support the claim that cats and dogs can spread the deadly virus.

WHO had declared coronavirus as a global emergency on January 31. WHO defines a public health emergency as an event that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

