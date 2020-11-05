Chinese Residents Stunned After Local River Turned Fluorescent Green. Here's What Caused it

From coronavirus pandemic to wildfires in various parts of the world, the year 2020 is surely a year of strange events. Adding to that list of strange events is the appearance of a fluorescent green river in China.

A recent report from Daily Mail says how residents in a Chinese county woke up to discover that their local river suddenly turned bright green. The Yemao River from central China's Hebei Province turned into an unusual shade of bright green overnight earlier this week according to the locals, reported Chinese media.

However, the local government assured that there was nothing to worry about. According to the Daily Mail report, local authorities claimed that the unusual colour was caused by a type of 'nontoxic substance' used for measurement.

The residents of Xianfeng county were in for a not so pleasant sight when they saw the local waterway on Monday morning. Footage from the site shows the upper stream of the Yemao River that stretches over 12 kilometres with bright green flowing water.

The Daily Mail quoted The Beijing News who spoke to a local resident, 'It was normal on the day before,' Mr Wu, who lives in the area said. 'It turned really green overnight. Villagers were all really puzzled by it.'

However, the local officials have dismissed any serious concerns and have told the residents that there was no pollution in the water. An official statement, according to Daily Mail, says that the green river was caused by fluorescein sodium, a type of non-toxic dye which was released in the water to measure the streamflow.

The procedure was part of a plan to build a waterway connecting the river with a nearby reservoir. Fluorescein sodium is non-toxic and non-damage chemical, the notice read.

The chemical is easy to dissolve under light and would naturally vapourise within a short period according to the statement.

The authorities have even temporarily stopped the water supply for the county while examining samples from the river. After the samples pass the testing, residents would be able to use the water again. It is now being reported that the water supply resumed from Wednesday evening.