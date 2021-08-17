Chinese Scientists Discover Fossil of Strongest and Largest Rodent Species

Scientists at the Institute of Vertebrate Palaeontology and Palaeoanthropology (IVPP),Chinese Academy of Sciences, have discovered an ancient fossil of a novel rodent species in China’s Hui Autonomous Region. The species discovered is believed to be the strongest and the largest among the rodent family. The findings were published in the Journal of Vertebrate Palaeontology.

Gong Hao, one of the members of the team, was the first author of the study published in the journal. According to the study, the species, which is named Yuomys robustus, may have weighed about 485 to 880 grams – almost twice or thrice the weight of rats. Other members of the team included F.Q. Shi, Qian Li, and S.B. Fu.

A 3D analysis of the rodent found that the species belongs to the late Eocene epoch, which is estimated to be around 34 million to 38 million years ago. The Eocene epoch is the time period falling between the Oligocene and the Palaeocene epoch when the system of rocks was deposited.

The study also mentioned that the teeth surrounding the cheek area of Yuomys robustus enlarged during the middle to late Eocene era, and subsequently, the tooth crown height and the body mass of the rodent enhanced to make it the largest and the strongest member of the rodent family.

The rodent family is the single largest species in the domain of mammals. Out of the 4000 living species of mammals, rodents take up a 1500large chunk of it. The identifying factor in rodents is the incisors in each jaw that grow throughout their lifetime. The incisors grow by pushing the lower jaw forward.

