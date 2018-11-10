English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Teacher Left Red Faced After Accidentally Playing Porn for Students on College Projector
The Chinese teacher working at a college in Taiwan's New Taipei City had connected his laptop to the projector in order to teach.
Representative image.
Loading...
Watching porn is usually a private activity and most people prefer not to do it or even talk about it in public. However, in a major embarrassment, a teacher from China accidentally played porn saved on his private laptop on the common projector where it was seen by all his students.
The Chinese teacher working at a college in Taiwan's New Taipei City had connected his laptop to the projector in order to teach. After connecting it to speakers and playing what he thought was the right file, the teacher left the room. It wasn't till he came back amid class-wide hysteria among students who couldn't help but snigger at the footage, Daily Mail reported.
Once the teacher saw the accident, he frantically tried to turn off his laptop screen and speakers so that the porn would stop playing. However, by then, the damage had been done and several students had also taken videos and photos of the incident. The clip played for as long as 20 seconds.
The incident has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter.
The Chinese teacher working at a college in Taiwan's New Taipei City had connected his laptop to the projector in order to teach. After connecting it to speakers and playing what he thought was the right file, the teacher left the room. It wasn't till he came back amid class-wide hysteria among students who couldn't help but snigger at the footage, Daily Mail reported.
Once the teacher saw the accident, he frantically tried to turn off his laptop screen and speakers so that the porn would stop playing. However, by then, the damage had been done and several students had also taken videos and photos of the incident. The clip played for as long as 20 seconds.
VIDEO: Teacher in China Accidentally Plays Porn on Class Projector https://t.co/CYyEatJRik pic.twitter.com/0e8nSTmLRW— Mike South (@MikeSouthXXX) November 8, 2018
The incident has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter.
#highereducation: A raunchy pornographic video accidentally played during a college class in New Taipei City, Taiwan. The clip ran for 20 excruciating seconds before the lecturer was able to stop it. https://t.co/j8gnvccskC via @nypost
— Mina the Autodidact (@BEAUTYBRAINS25) November 8, 2018
“Is this gonna be on the test?” https://t.co/3NAuocCeDl — Uri Manor (@manorlaboratory) November 9, 2018
I had porn in my bookmarks and went to delete it and accidentally played it on the train omg my heart has never jumped so hard
— |[SiMoan]| 🍓 (@yoonhoeseok) November 9, 2018
Calling this one “Why We Don’t Mix Business and Pleasure.” https://t.co/aCXEna5Zwq — Sarah Barak (@SarahBBarak) November 9, 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
News18 Festivals|Do Good This Diwali! Spare A Thought For Artisans
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith, AB de Villiers Say No to Pakistan Leg of PSL 2019
- Amazon Signs Deal With Apple to Sell iPhones, iPads And Other Devices in India
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...