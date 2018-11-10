GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Chinese Teacher Left Red Faced After Accidentally Playing Porn for Students on College Projector

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2018, 5:07 PM IST
Representative image.
Watching porn is usually a private activity and most people prefer not to do it or even talk about it in public. However, in a major embarrassment, a teacher from China accidentally played porn saved on his private laptop on the common projector where it was seen by all his students.

The Chinese teacher working at a college in Taiwan's New Taipei City had connected his laptop to the projector in order to teach. After connecting it to speakers and playing what he thought was the right file, the teacher left the room. It wasn't till he came back amid class-wide hysteria among students who couldn't help but snigger at the footage, Daily Mail reported.

Once the teacher saw the accident, he frantically tried to turn off his laptop screen and speakers so that the porn would stop playing. However, by then, the damage had been done and several students had also taken videos and photos of the incident. The clip played for as long as 20 seconds.





The incident has attracted a lot of attention on Twitter.












