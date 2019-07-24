Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

13-Year-Old Chinese Boy Sneaks into Airport for Joyride, Crashes Plane Worth Nearly Rs 2 Crores

The teenager has been fined 2,000 yuan (Rs 20,000) and offered a 'rare opportunity to learn how to fly.'

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2019, 12:05 PM IST
13-Year-Old Chinese Boy Sneaks into Airport for Joyride, Crashes Plane Worth Nearly Rs 2 Crores
Liver News / Screenshot from video uploaded on YouTube.
A 13-year-old Chinese boy broke into an airport to take two planes for a joyride, crashing one of them into a nearby guardrail. The teenager has been fined 2,000 yuan (Rs 20,000) and offered a “rare opportunity to learn how to fly,” reports the BBC.

Chinese media said the unidentified boy had snuck into an airport in the city of Huzhou, in the Zhejiang Province of eastern China, during the early hours of June 15. Surveillance footage showed him crashing an amphibious aircraft worth 1,880,000 yuan (approx. one crore and 88 lakh rupees) into a nearby guardrail.

He was then seen hopping into another amphibious aircraft and taxiing it around in circles before leaving the airfield. Police said that the boy, who was unharmed in the crash, had caused damage worth 8,000 yuan (approx. 80,000 rupees).

The airport reached an agreement with the boy’s family for them to pay 2,000 yuan (approx. 20,000 rupees), owing to their poor financial condition.

Police found the boy doing his homework when they came to fine him, and let him off with a strict verbal warning, according to Global Times newspaper.

The airport said security will be stepped up and offered to train the boy as a pilot.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

