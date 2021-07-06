'Adding to Bucket List': Chinese Tourist Attraction Lets You Live the 'Kung Fu' Dream

China is one of the best countries for tourists as it has more than 55 remarkable attractions. The experience of tourists in China is not just limited to gazing at the beauty of the location or enjoying the delicious local meals. There are several places that allow people to explore new things, embark on new adventures, and fulfill their long-pending reams. After making people walk on water and flying across the river, another tourist destination in China assists visitors in living their Kung Fu dreams.

The Xiatianxia Tourist Area in Fujian province is a popular spot among tourists. People are dressed up in traditional attire and are turned into the Kung Fu character they like. After being dressed, people are provided with fighting props, and what happens next is an experience of a lifetime. South China Morning Post shared a video of the location, which featured people waltzing in the air. Visitors were also seen attempting stunts which are often done in movies. In the video, there are wires attached to the waists of the people and through those, they are lifted up in the air. As per the information shared by the new website, the wire is 20 metres off the ground and 600 metres long.

In this kung fu world, visitors can turn their dreams into reality by flying across a river, dressed in traditional costumes. pic.twitter.com/SdU0Xam0sp— SCMP News (@SCMPNews) July 5, 2021

The clip has so far gathered over 14,000 views. This attraction was recently launched by the park to give people first-hand experience of movies. The Kung Fu experience costs 128 yuan, that is, Rs1,472 which includes the costume, make-up, hairstyling andprops. The clip has intrigued the adrenaline of netizens as they wish to visit the place and try out the flying experience. While some have already added the destination to their bucket list, some believe that their long-pending dream will come true.

Finally, my dream will potentially come true 😄 https://t.co/wScbM3XTPx— PINEAPPLE MILKSHAKE (@skye_phungarm) July 5, 2021

Adding this to my bucket list. https://t.co/RLifPWc94y— Tom Hussain (@tomthehack) July 5, 2021

In the middle of this, one of the users was worried that about the security of the people dangling on wires, while another suggested replacing the wires with drones.

They have swords in their hands. What if, by mistake, they cut their own strings?— ABG (@TwAbhitter) July 6, 2021

need to master drones that can lift human weight, program drones, fly at night, have light show plus map each pattern to save for later— Charles Jones (@Jonalist) July 5, 2021

Earlier, a floating bridge in China had gathered immense attraction by tourists. Build over a winding river in Shiziguan area of Enshi City, the bridge covers the length of the water body. Lush green forests surround the bridge as it gives a wonderful and terrifying experience.

