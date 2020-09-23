Chinese Virologist Who Claimed Covid-19 Man-Made in Wuhan Lab Says 'WHO Part of Cover Up'

Chinese virologist, Li-Meng Yan, has spoke up once again further re-affirming her claim that China had 'manufactured' Covid-19 in a Wuhan lab.

Yan, Chinese virologist who has allegedly fled China, had publicly claimed that she has proof that the SARS-Covid-2 virus is in fact man-made in a Wuhan lab.

Now, in a recent interview with WION, she said that the Chinese government was aware of the spread of COVID-19 and the World Health Organization was very much 'part of the cover up.'

The Wuhan wet market, which has been considered the starting point of the virus is "is just a smokescreen from the Chinese Communist Party," said Yan.

She also claimed that the Chinese government is trying to tarnish her reputation through social media, and is conducting cyber-attacks on her to intimidate her family in China.

Yan's Twitter account was also recently suspended. A message on her Twitter page now reads: 'Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules.'

Earlier, in May, Twitter had started flagging her tweets with 'disputed claims on coronavirus.'

Earlier, Yan had stated that while working at Hong Kong's School of Public Health, her supervisor first asked her to investigate a new "SARS-like" virus in Wuhan on December 31 - but that her efforts were later stifled.

She said she reported back that cases appeared to be rising exponentially but was told to "keep silent and be careful."

"We will get in trouble and we'll be disappeared," is what was allegedly told to her.

She also said she has proof that the virus came from a virology lab in the city and not from the wet-food market.

"The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint," she says in the video released on YouTube.

"Based on this you can identify these things. "I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it," she adds. "Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself."

She added that the Chinese authorities began to discredit her even before she fled the country. "They deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumours about me," she said.

The Chinese National Health Commission, World Health Organisation and University Of Hong Kong disputed her claims.