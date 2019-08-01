Chinese Vlogger Banned from Live-Streaming Platform after Glitch Reveals Her Real Age

A Chinese live-streaming platform has banned a video blogger and deleted her popular clips after a technical glitch revealed she had been conning thousands of admirers by hiding her real age.

The woman, who calls herself “Your Highness Qiao Biluo”, had amassed thousands of followers on DouYu.

The woman who was worshipped by many DouYu users as a "cute goddess" and adored for her "sweet and healing voice" would use a filter to look way younger than her real age of 58 years, reports the Global Times.

In other live broadcasts, she would superimpose an emoji to hide her face

Douyu said the woman’s deceitful act "challenged the public's bottom line and caused adverse social impact."

"We firmly oppose malicious hyping and we actively promote positive energy on the internet. We will, as always, strengthen platform management and regulate hosts' behaviors, so as to lead the healthy development of the industry," the platform said in an official statement on Chinese micro-blogging site Sina Weibo.

The incident happened during Biluo’s joint live-stream with another Douyu user Qingzi on July 25, BBC quotes a report by live-streaming platform Lychee News.

Many of her followers had spent “large sums of money buying digital gifts for her” during the session and said they felt hurt.

According to Global Times, the farce was revealed after the filter being used by the woman stopped working, revealing her real face and age.

She had ignored requests from fans to show her face and remove her filter, saying: "I can't show my face until I receive gifts worth 100,000 yuan (over Rs 8 lakh). After all, I'm a good-looking host."

By the time the technical glitch exposed her, followers had already sent donations with the largest reported to be 40,000 yuan (over Rs 4 lakh) during the session, according to BBC.

The woman admitted that she had planned her "reveal" to create controversy and fame, according to Global Times.

"She was finally banned. It is really annoying to see such a farce," said a Net user on Weibo.

In a post on her Weibo account, the woman said she is mulling a "bold idea" of establishing her own online platform but needs financial support.

She also defended herself saying "live broadcasts are just a show or performance, the audience needs to watch them properly."