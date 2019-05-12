English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Chinese Website Lets You Hire People to Make Angry Phone Calls and Texts
The people providing the service are refereed to 'professional arguers'
Still from Hera Pheri | credit: YouTube
Loading...
Who said you have to fight your own battles? Taobao, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba’s online shopping platform has launched a service that will allow people to hire a “professional arguer” to, well, argue on their behalf.
Recently, a reporter of the Chinese media outlet Red Star News went undercover as a customer, contacting individual sellers on Taobao to inquire about this peculiar service.
Soon, screenshots circulating online showed that for a fee ranging from 5 – 200 Chinese Yuan (approximately Rs 51 to Rs 2051), you can hire a “professional arguer” to verbally attack someone via phone calls or through messaging.
The hashtag “Substitute Arguing Service” (#代吵架业务#) has already collected nearly 5 million impressions on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.
According to radiichina.com, users have been searching for the service using the keyword “代骂架” or “代吵架”, which roughly translates to “substitute quarrel.”
“After contact is made, sellers will either directly send over a list of services or, if they’re the cautious type, ask you a few consultation questions first. The user can then select their argue-mentor, as well as the call’s duration and content. After the details are hammered out, payment is generally made via WeChat or QQ, rather than through Taobao’s usual Alipay system,” the website reports.
“Services” vary from standard angry phone call or message to full day of spam and h**e calls.
Recently, a reporter of the Chinese media outlet Red Star News went undercover as a customer, contacting individual sellers on Taobao to inquire about this peculiar service.
Soon, screenshots circulating online showed that for a fee ranging from 5 – 200 Chinese Yuan (approximately Rs 51 to Rs 2051), you can hire a “professional arguer” to verbally attack someone via phone calls or through messaging.
The hashtag “Substitute Arguing Service” (#代吵架业务#) has already collected nearly 5 million impressions on Chinese microblogging site Weibo.
According to radiichina.com, users have been searching for the service using the keyword “代骂架” or “代吵架”, which roughly translates to “substitute quarrel.”
“After contact is made, sellers will either directly send over a list of services or, if they’re the cautious type, ask you a few consultation questions first. The user can then select their argue-mentor, as well as the call’s duration and content. After the details are hammered out, payment is generally made via WeChat or QQ, rather than through Taobao’s usual Alipay system,” the website reports.
“Services” vary from standard angry phone call or message to full day of spam and h**e calls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Weekly Tech Recap: Google Pixel 3a, Samsung Galaxy Fold Delayed, Realme X And More
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Go on a Double Date with Newlyweds Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
- Netizens Question Freedom of Speech in Mamata Banerjee's Bengal after BJP Activist Jailed for Meme
- Top 100+ BHP Hatchbacks You Can Get Under Rs 10 Lakh In India
- Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results