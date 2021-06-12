Chinese Woman Breaks Her Own Record for World's Longest Lashes

A woman in China broke her own record of having the world’s longest eyelashes, according to a blog post by Guinness World Records. You Jianxia has eyelashes as long as eight inches, the new longest eyelashes in the world. Jianxia has been holding this record since 2016, when her eyelashes were verified by the Guinness records team to be 4.8 inches. Five years later, she broke her own record. The Guinness World Records team verified her eyelashes on May 20, 2021, to be eight inches (20.5 cm) long. The records authority’s Instagram page shared a video of Jianxia that has gained more than two lakh views and 30,000 likes.

According to Jianxia, when she first realised that her eyelashes were growing in 2015, she approached doctors but they did not have an answer. Talking to GWR, she told that her long eyelashes always made her wonder about the secret behind them. “Then I remembered that I had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago," she told Guinness World Records.

However, Jianxia mentioned that the long eyelashes are not an inconvenience to her daily life. On the contrary, they bring “just lots of joys. Only joys, no trouble,” Jianxia told the records team.

Jianxia claimed that she tried to see if there were any genetic reasons behind her long eyelashes, but nobody in her family has such features. This makes her long eyelashes remain a mystery. She said that her eyelashes are still growing and have grown several centimetres in past years.

Jianxia thought there is a connection between her eyelashes and her strong body. According to her, she was born relatively weak but now she was in fair health. She adds that many people think that she looks younger.

According to Jianxia, people who have unique beauties should rejoice together and encourage happiness.

