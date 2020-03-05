Chinese Woman Burnt Rs 28,000 Trying to 'Disinfect' the Notes in a Microwave

China has been deeply scarred with the uncontrolled spread of Coronavirus, or COVID-19. The outbreak is causing people to take up different precautionary measures so as to keep the virus at bay.

The Chinese citizens are taking every extra step to disinfect all the possible things that might spread the virus. In a bizarre incident, a woman from China has burnt the banknotes in the process of disinfecting them.

Popularly known as ‘Aunt Li’, the woman is a resident of Jiangyin City in the southern Jiangsu province of China. She put more than £300 (approx. Rs 28k) worth of bank notes in a microwave to kill of all the possible microbes on it.

She was concerned about the fact that these banknotes may have touched various hands, including those who are infected with the virus.

However, within one minute, the notes started to burn and turned black. She took the charred notes to a nearby China CITIC Bank branch, where she was told that the notes can’t be retrieved, reported Sina Finance.

However, the bank was able to refund a little amount. A spokesperson for China CITIC Bank told Sina Finance that all the cash drawn from financial institutions was “clean money” as the banks have taken necessary measures.

Last month, China’s central bank clarified in a press conference that the banks have used ultraviolet light to disinfect currency.



