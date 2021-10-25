Chinese Woman Complains of Hearing Problem, Doctor Finds a Spider Living Inside

A spider’s whole night stay in a woman’s ear has become the talk of the town. Yi, a woman from China, visited the hospital after she experienced discomfort in her ear. She also complained of hearing strange noises. A day before her visit to the hospital, Yi was outdoors, and it was the first time she noticed the problem. At first, she ignored it but when the itching became unbearable, she decided to visit a hospital. Yi was under the impression that she might have an infection. However, when the doctor checked her ear, he was shocked to unveil that there was a blockage inside. The blockage was not ordinary, it was actually a spider that had decided to set up a camp in her ear canal.

The doctor saw the spider crawling around “on the surface of the tympanic membrane" of Yi’s ear. To witness the movement of the spider, a camera was placed inside her ear. The creepy-crawly came towards the lens which made it look much bigger in size. The spider had spent a whole night inside the woman’s ear.

Fortunately, the doctor was able to remove the spider. He used an electric otoscope, which is a device usually used by doctors to look inside people’s ears, to remove it.

Metro UK reported that the incident took place in southern China’s Hunan Province, Zhuzhou.

Well, this is not the first time a spider was discovered in a human being’s ear. Earlier in 2019, a Chinese man had complained of an itchy ear. He was experiencing a “crawling sensation” and constant itching in his ear. On visiting a doctor, he got to know that there was a living spider inside his ear. The creepy crawly was building a nest by weaving a cobweb.

The spider, which was living inside the Chinese man’s ear for quite a while, was successfully removed, and the man did not sustain any injuries.

