Chinese Woman Gets Delivery Worker to Throw Tea at Ex-Boyfriend for Valentine's Day, Video Goes Viral

February, the shortest month of the year is also the month of love and romance. The second week of the month is dedicated to celebrating love and romance with each of the even days marked with a special occasion.

As for the people who are going through heartbreak during this period, it is a difficult time to be alone during the Valentine’s Week.

A video has created a buzz on Valentine’s Day in which a Chinese woman found a bizarre way to express her anger towards her ex-boyfriend. The 38-seconds clip shared on YouTube features a delivery man throwing a drink on a man’s face.

In an act of revenge for her ex-boyfriend, a woman from Shangdong had ordered a tea for her ex-boyfriend, to be thrown in his face. The video, originally posted on January 27, was shared widely on Valentine’s Day.

It opens with a picture of an order receipt; the woman had instructed the delivery boy to throw the tea on her ex-boyfriend’s face while delivering the order to him. Surprisingly, the delivery boy followed the bold instructions and threw the tea on her former lover’s face. ‘There is no need to treat him well. Just go and throw this tea in his face,’ read the woman’s request on the order.

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera showing a man dressed in black jacket shocked as the man threw a drink on him. Clueless, he looks at the delivery guy who then seems to be showing the order receipt to the confused man and explains the reason behind his actions. The delivery man hands him the receipt and then walks away.

The delivery man also apologized to the man who was busy reading the receipt, according to some news reports. The viral video is attracting people’s reactions online. While some are criticizing the delivery man’s actions others are asking to give him a raise for following the bold instructions.