Sweeping Away Debts: Chinese Woman Pays For Childrens Education By Making Over 20,000 Brooms
The unidentified woman has made and sold over 20,000 brooms in just three years to clear university bills and medical fees of her children.
Image Credits: Twitter/China Daily.
Loading...
A Chinese woman has been making and selling hundreds of brooms every month for the past three years to make sure her children get a better education.
Her hard work and determination is being hailed on social media after a Chinese newspaper shared her inspiring story.
According to China Daily, the unidentified woman has made and sold over 20,000 brooms in just three years to clear university bills and medical fees of her children.
“This devoted mother is sweeping up her debt and sending her children to university. She made and sold over 20,000 brooms in just three years to clear university fees and medical bills,” China Daily wrote on Twitter.
Wishes poured in for the woman as many Twitter users hailed her dedication and hard work.
“Give you my best wishes and thank you for all the mothers!” wrote one.
“God bless you more and abundantly,” wrote another.
“Wow what a powerful woman. God bless her and hopefully her kids understand that she has given her life for their future,” another user commented.
Her hard work and determination is being hailed on social media after a Chinese newspaper shared her inspiring story.
According to China Daily, the unidentified woman has made and sold over 20,000 brooms in just three years to clear university bills and medical fees of her children.
"This devoted mother is sweeping up her debt and sending her children to university. She made and sold over 20,000 brooms in just three years to clear university fees and medical bills," China Daily wrote on Twitter.
Wishes poured in for the woman as many Twitter users hailed her dedication and hard work.
“Give you my best wishes and thank you for all the mothers!” wrote one.
Give you my best wishes and thank you for all the mothers!— 林语 (@TKLMNZstguHk0iH) June 1, 2019
“God bless you more and abundantly,” wrote another.
god bless you more and abundantly— Mimi (@Mimi99840992) June 1, 2019
"Wow what a powerful woman. God bless her and hopefully her kids understand that she has given her life for their future," another user commented.
Wow what a powerful woman. God bless her and hopefully her kids understand that she has given her life for their future.— swita sayeed (@sswita) June 1, 2019
Loading...
