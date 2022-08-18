Chinese Woman Resigns Day After Wedding As Only One of 70 Colleagues She Invited Shows Up

Wedding functions are one of the most memorable moments in people’s lives. But for a woman in China, her wedding became memorable for more reasons than one. Apparently, the woman, after her wedding, had to quit her job to save herself from an unprecedented embarrassing moment.

The female employee was part of an organisation for five years. She was friends with everyone in the office but was closer to some of them. The employee was getting married and decided to invite her colleagues. She thought that if she invited a limited number of people from the office, others might get upset. As a result, she ended up sending invites to all seventy of them.

As the wedding day arrived, the bride-to-be employee was dumbfounded as apart from her mentee, no other employee showed up at the venue. Six tables and large portions of meals were left unattended and the food had to be thrown away. The woman was utterly embarrassed in front of her relatives.

She was left with only one solution to the situation. To save herself from all the awkward moments that awaited her once she joined the office again, she gave her resignation from the position at the organisation.

Hilarious resignation instances are seen creating quite a buzz on social media. In one such case of an employee calling it quits, a woman, irritated with the company she was working at, decided to leave her job. She sent a condolences card, the ones that you generally send at funerals, to her boss. On the card, she wrote, “I am sorry for your loss.” Inside the card, she said, “It is me. I leave in two weeks,” and signed it with her name.

