Chinese Woman Saves 90% of Her Monthly Salary, Buys 2 Homes in 9 Years

Thirty-two-year-old Wang Shenai, a Chinese resident, has revealed that she has been saving around 90 per cent of her salary each month for the last nine years and has now bought two flats in Nanjing city. Married and a mother of two kids, thanks to her frugality, Wang has been able to buy two flats. Speaking to a Chinese company Tencent on extreme money-saving, Wang explains that she never eats out, spends below £12 (1200 rupees) on underwear each year, cuts costs on clothes by wearing second-hand clothes of her friends, and uses public transport to commute. The woman never spends money on luxury goods and expensive dinners with friends, and she often takes used furniture. Wang said, “Some feel good after spending money, but spending money makes me nervous and anxious.” Even Wang’s husband continues to use an old phone.

Wang graduated with a degree in design and has worked in advertising. She stated that her experience in advertising made her spend less. Wang said, “Many commercials create anxiety among people and it often makes them more likely to buy something.”

Wang shared her tips online in a 4,00,000-strength group called Frugal Women’s Federation and was even appreciated by many. But later her chat with the company sparking controversy on social media received over 500million views.

On her extreme money-saving tips, Wang received mixed comments from people. Where many criticized her for her frugality, some also came in support calling her wise.

One user criticizing Wang asked what’s the meaning for her to live such a frugal life?

He said, “When you die, you cannot take the money with you."

Another said that the media should not promote her frugality. As many, who are living a frugal life can’t afford to buy a home due to unreasonably high property prices.

But many defending Wang labelled her wise and said it’s hard to resist in a society full of materialistic things.

And further praising her, he added Wang has bought property by herself, and not by relying on her parents.

