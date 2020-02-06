Take the pledge to vote

Chinese Woman Scares Rapist Away by Pretending to Have Coronavirus

Just as the man was about to attack, the woman yelled that she had contracted coronavirus while in Wuhan

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2020, 11:40 AM IST
A Chinese woman from Jingshan, China managed to scare away a potential rapist who had broken into her home by pretending to have coronavirus and that she had just returned from Wuhan, which is the centre of the outbreak.

The Daily Mail reports that the suspect who has now been arrested broke into the woman's home which is about three hours away from Wuhan. Just as he was about to attack, the woman yelled that she had contracted coronavirus while in Wuhan and had thus quarantined herself to recover.

The man continued to try to strangle her by squeezing her neck but she pretended to cough which scared him. Frightened, the man left but not before he robbed her of 3,080 yuan. Apparently, the man had only intentions to rob the woman but also decided to sexually assault her when he found her alone at home.

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world. As of now, there are over 20,000 confirmed cases around the world.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
