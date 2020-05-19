Chinese Woman Takes Revenge on Ex-Boyfriend by Dumping Tons of Onions at His Doorstep

All of us might have heard stories about cheating partners and heartbroken lovers, and their struggle to come out of the situation. While no one wants to ever feel that way, the world turns out unkind to some. However, what was the funniest revenge story you have ever heard about? Because we are going to tell you one.

China observes 520 days, a sort of Valentine’s Day, on May 20. Couples celebrate the day together and share their love for each other.

According to a report in Daily Mail, Chinese woman Miss Zhao from Zibo, Shandong, was looking forward to celebrating the special day with her boyfriend. However, her dreams shattered when she saw her boyfriend’s phone and found proofs of him cheating on her.

As most of the heartbroken people, Zhao decided to break up with her partner. She spent the next few days crying over the brutal heartbreak. Unfortunately, a friend told her that while she is crying, the ex is having the best time of his life. She definitely angered her further, the report added.

To take revenge, Zhao decided to send a truck full of onions to his house. Since he was not home, the onion was dumped at his doorstep. It took four hours for the delivery man to keep it outside the addressee’s home. The revenge gift came with a note, which read, “You made me cry for three days, now it is your turn!”

As reported in Sinchew Daily, the whole neighbourhood of her ex-boyfriend started smelling of onions.



