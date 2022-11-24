Chinese Woman Works as a Grave Keeper to Maintain Work-life Balance

People often look for ways to maintain a work-life balance. A Chinese woman surnamed Tan came up with the most bizarre solution to achieve the objective. The 22-year-old took up a job at a cemetery to prevent herself from office politics and achieve a better work-life balance. The Chinese University graduate works at the mountainside cemetery in western China’s Chongqing municipality. As per the South China Morning Post’s reports, she described her work as “peaceful” and her position as “a life of early retirement.”

Reportedly, she shared videos and images of her peaceful workplace at the Chinese version of Tiktok, Douyin, last week. While Interacting with the portal, Tan said, “Let me show you the working environment of a Gen Z grave keeper. It’s a simple and cushy job. There are cats and dogs and the internet.” Following this, she told the portal about the tasks that her job entails. She revealed that it includes various responsibilities such as selling tombs, receiving guests, and sweeping the tombs for relatives.

Tan’s shift commences at 8:30 AM in the morning and concludes at 5 PM. She works six days a week and gets a 2-hour long lunch break. The grave keeper earns a monthly salary of about Rs 45760 (4000 yuan).

As per NDTV’s reports, social media users were concerned about the Gen Z grave keeper. One user said that such jobs were deemed unlucky in the olden days but are peaceful for modern people. Meanwhile, another user seemed satisfied with her job and said, “I like this job too. You don’t need to deal with people, and there’s no office politics.” Following the comments, Tan responded to the netizens by saying that it is an ordinary job and that she is satisfied with her life. She also mentioned that she will stick with this job.

