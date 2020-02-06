Chinese Woman's Family Misses Her Wedding in India Due to Coronavirus Travel Ban

Coronavirus virus has not only claimed lives, but has also prevented people from attending important events such as marriage or business meetings.

In one such incident, a Chinese family could not travel to India to take part in their daughter’s wedding due to coronavirus outbreak.

A Chinese woman got married to an Indian man at the latter’s home in West Bengal’s East Midnapore on February 5 without the presence of her parents.

The bride and groom met seven years ago during a business deal in China. My family is happy but they could not attended the marriage as flights between India and China have been suspended, news agency ANI quoted the woman, named Jiaqi, as saying.

To a question whether they will go back to China, Jiaqi said she would return but can’t tell when, adding she will go to her country and complete the registration process.

The groom, named Pintu, said that they will organise a ceremony in China, too.

The deadly virus has claimed the lives of over 500 people and infected more than 28,000 people in China.

Amid the environment of fear created due to the rising death toll, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health emergency.

The virus, which is believed to have emerged from a seafood market in China’s Wuhan, has spread to at least 15 other countries outside China.

In an order to prevent spreading of the virus, countries like the US and Australia have closed their borders to arrivals from China.

