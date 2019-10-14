Chinese Zoo Faces Flak for Glueing Basket to Tortoise’s Shell for Coin Collection

In China, there is a particular belief to ward off bad luck and evil spirits. It’s popularly believed that tossing coins in a specific object brings good luck to people.

However, taking things awfully further, in a zoo, a bamboo basket was affixed on the shell of a tortoise. Picture of the bizarre incident went viral on Chinese social media platform and created a stir online.

The shocking event, where the basket was glued to the rare giant tortoise’s shell, took place in Nanning Zoo in the provincial capital of Guangxi, and came to light after a user known as ‘Tea-tia’ shared the picture on Weibo recently.

Also known as the sulcata tortoise, it is one of the largest tortoises in the world and weighs more than 100 pounds, thus drawing many visitors to its pen in the zoo.

The picture also showed a Chinese national flag also attached to African spurred tortoise’s back as visitors tossed coins at it.

The user’s post accused the zoo of using the wild animal to “swindle money” out of the tourist and tagged the law enforcement officials to investigate and take actions.

The user, whose post went viral and reportedly forced the zoo authorities to investigate the matter, told Pear Video, “I don’t know why the zoo would use this method to exhibit precious animals.”

This is not the first time that bizarre beliefs and superstitions created trouble in China.

In 2017, a superstitious passenger delayed a flight from Shanghai for several hours after throwing coins at the plane’s engine for "good luck".

The elderly woman was later detained by police at Shanghai Pudong International Airport following the bizarre incident.

