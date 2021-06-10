Chips Curry? Viral Food Recipe is Leaving Desi Twitter with a Bad Taste

The lockdown has seen the internet flooded with a few of the most bizarre food recipes that have made netizens cringe every now and then. From idli chai to dosa topped with pizza, desis have kept amusing the internet with their peculiar cooking experiments. In another such recent, a Facebook user called ‘Kolkata Food Trotters’ posted a recipe of ‘chips curry’ that shows a few chips dipped in a yellow curry that has been garnished with chillies.

The caption read, “Chips curry, my own concept". The image soon went viral on Twitter as well garnering a lot of distasteful comments.

Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of Murder pic.twitter.com/wKVaceg1rl— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2021

Sharing the image, the popular Twitter page “Gabbar Singh" wrote, “Minimum 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for this confession of Murder". Netizens soon took to the comment’s section to express their shock and frustration at this bizarre sight.

Next someone will call their biscuits drowned in chai as ‘tea flavoured cookie pudding ‘ 😾— banani🇮🇳 (@banani12) June 7, 2021

Humanity is under attack 😂😂— Garvit (@beingarvitt) June 7, 2021

What a experiment 😵 pic.twitter.com/wTmwE3y9tw— 😷 Aman Jain (@Undone1470) June 7, 2021

Feels like iam gonna experience apocalypse now ..— Namrata Singh (@simhakarma) June 7, 2021

While it’s okay to try new things, you would not really support experimenting with cult food items like chips or Maggi. Agree? Well, if you are in agreement with us, this video experimenting with ‘Maggi laddoo’ might just freak you out, like it has many social media users in April.

The multiple Maggi laddoo recipes shared online come with a sweet and spicy variation. The sweet one is made with crushed jaggery, butter and cardamom powder heated in a pan after which raw crushed Maggi noodles are added. This mixture is then converted into laddoo balls.

Earlier, another bizarre food combination blew people’s minds - Maggie with makki roti! As soon as the post was shared, netizens took to the comments section to flood with a wave of reactions, mostly unfavourable.

