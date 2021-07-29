'Chocolate Biryani' is the New Bizarre Food Combination Nobody Ordered

There are two ways to go about experimenting with food. One way is using ingredients that are entirely different but end up making the dish even more delicious. The other is using an ingredient that outright destroys the sanctity of the dish and its relationship with our palate. There are some combinations that might sound as wrong as they taste, and this article is about one of those combinations. Before we proceed any further, here’s a disclaimer for our readers: The article contains certain documented content that is graphic in nature and may be disturbing to some viewers. It may not be suitable for emotional viewers, and especially biryani lovers.

FHM Pakistan, a YouTube channel, recently uploaded a video that has startled a few people beyond limitations. The video is shot in Karachi. The host introduces his agenda for today, and the camera pans to a perfectly served, impeccably textured biryani. Things went haywire when the biryani seller pours a cup full of thick chocolate over that pious plate of biryani.

We prudently present to you CHOCOLATE BIRYANI.

It’s something! Isn’t it? We are as flustered as you are.

The video goes on to boggle viewers’ minds when the host starts eating the biryani and actually enjoys the taste. He says, “agar ye nahi khaaya, toh kuch nahi khaaya (If you haven’t eaten this, you’ve eaten nothing),” and then compliments the chef for the chocolate biryani.

The comment box was filled with hilarious remarks about the biryani and the host’s reaction after eating it, while some cringed looking at the video. “Oscar-winning performance,” wrote one of the users, “How did he not puke,” wrote another.

It seems that weird food combinations have emerged as one of the new shenanigans of social media. Gulab-Jamun pizza, mustard on watermelon, apple fritters, ice-cream dosa, etc., are some of the examples that can be seen on the internet. As far as chocolate biryani is considered, we are certain that it might scar eaters for life, but if you’re even a tad bit unsure, do try the chocolate biryani, or maybe not.

