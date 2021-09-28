There’s nothing like a good cup of kadak chai or tea to start off your day. It’s not just any other drink but an emotion for many Indians. An emotion so perfect that no one wishes to change even a bit. But what if we told you there is shop in Kolkata that serves chocolate tea to its customer. Yes, you heard that right, chocolate with chai. While we have all the love for chocolate, its combination with chai just doesn’t sound right. Curious to know what does it taste like? Head to food vlogger Amar Sirohi’s YouTube channel ‘Food Incarnate’ that features a video of him trying this chocolate chai.

While the video was originally shared some five months back, it caught netizens’ attention recently. The video starts with the food vlogger visiting the tea stall and showing the process involved in this special chai preparation. To begin with, a serving of milk tea is poured into an earthen cup and is then loaded with cream, chocolate syrup and chocolate chips.

Reviewing the drink, Sirohi says, “Agar aap chai pasand karte ho aur aapne ye peeli, gaaliyan doge (If you are someone who loves tea and you happen to taste this drink, you will be agitated).”

The vlogger further adds that the drink was nothing less than a ‘disgusting joke’ for chai lovers.

Watch the video here:

This video so far has received nearly 3.5 lakh views along with over 12,000 likes on YouTube. Reacting to the clip, a user said that Sirohi’s expression was enough to know about the drink’s taste.

Even hard-core chai lovers could not fathom this weird combination. “I am both chai lover and chocolate lover, and chocolate chai main sun k hi 10km dur bhaag jaaungi (I would run 10 kms away after hearing about chocolate chai)

Meanwhile, other users appreciated Sirohi for his honest review and said he was one of the few honest food vloggers.

