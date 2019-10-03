Internet war over food is not something new. Whether it’s about veg biriyani vs pulao or sweet vs salted butter chicken, the internet is finely divided. Recently “sweet rose maggi” had 'disgusted' a lot of netizens, and now they have another food dish to debate upon.

Chocolate dosa has already horrified a lot of Twitter users. I’m sure we all have stumbled upon chocolate dosa in some South Indian joints’ menu card. However, have you ever seen how it’s made? Well, the video of how it clearly rattled foodies on Twitter and they are pleading to stop “killing” their favourite comfort food.

Recently, Twitter user Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) shared a video of the unusual dessert recipe with a caption, “Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity!” And Twitterati mostly agreed with him.

The video shows the creative chef, plastering the sour, fermented rice-lentil batter on the tawa, adding butter and then to everyone’s horror, generously spreading chocolate syrup on it. And if that wasn’t enough to put you off, he then added chopped cashews, sliced almonds, raisins, and even cherries! And just like that, he folded it, ready to serve.

Things like this will make you lose faith in humanity! pic.twitter.com/LO5hWwtyVG — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) September 30, 2019

Now, this video was enough to wage a war on the microblogging platform, where many have called the whole dish a “blasphemy”, some have called it “desi crepe”. Desi crepe followed with the argument that crepes are made with flour and not fermented rice and lentil batter.

Now, the question is, do you wanna try out this dosa?

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.