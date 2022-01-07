'Chocolate Golgappe' from Indore Vendor Has Left Internet Divided

The trend started by food vendors to come up with bizarre combos is only surging, despite the fact that most of these are unable to impress. The internet is filled with viral videos, most made by food bloggers who showcase these food experiments. Some of these videos polarize the viewers. They are left confused as to whether the dish is worth it or not. One such video has just come from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Deciding to give a sweet twist to an immensely liked desi snacks, a food joint in Indore has come up with a chocolate version of panipuri.So here’s presenting to you ‘Chocolate Golgappe’.

Food blogger Kalash Soni, known on his Instagram handle as Mammi ka Dhaba, posted a clip of trying out chocolate golgappe in Indore. In the video, we see the vendor crack seven dark chocolate golgappes for one plate of the dish.

Instead of stuffing the golgappe with potatoes, as is done usually, the man is seen stuffing them with a variety of chocolate-based products like small pieces of KitKat and choco chips. Then, he fills the golgappe with rabri instead of the traditional tamarind or pudina pani as it is known colloquially. He then fills the crispy balls with some chocolate syrup and spreads some cashew nuts on top of the dish while finally presenting it.

If the dish is enticing enough for you and is making your mouth water, it is available at Jain Shree Panipuri Sarafa, according to the blogger. The blogger is also seen giving a thumbs up to his viewers, indicating a positive response to the dish. The video, which has 205,023 likes, has received a mixed response. Some have said they want to try out the dish while others commented that they preferred the usual golgappe.

