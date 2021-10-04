Chocolate Samosa is the Latest Desi Bizzare Food Combo Ruining Everyone's Day

Recently, when a Twitter user shared a picture of a restaurant serving idlis on ice-cream sticks, some netizens found the experiment interesting, others requested that their favourite dish should be left alone. Now, the internet has again something new to divide people upon. Brace yourselves, we are talking of samosas dipped in chocolate and strawberry. The latest of the food fusion fad is a viral video showing a ‘chocolate samosa’ - samosas dipped in chocolate, and a ‘strawberry samosa’.Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter on Friday, October 1. Leaving the foodies on Twitter perplexed, the 18 seconds video aroused contempt. So much so that a Twitter user even demanded that there should be a law against such fusion foods.

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one!” The video shows a chocolate samosa in a food package box put on a bike seat. A person can be heard in the video explaining that what the viewers are seeing is a ‘chocolate samosa’ and the chocolate is melting. Then after a cut, the person is holding another box in his hand. The new box has a light-pink-coloured ‘strawberry samosa.’ After that, the video shows a close up of what is inside the samosa, and the person explains that there is jam spread as well.

Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one 😱😱! pic.twitter.com/aKArtGMLyb— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 1, 2021

Responding to the video that has garnered more than 25,000 views, an angry Twitter user wrote, “There should be a law against such fusion food.”

There should be a law against such fusion food.😡— Bidisha Banerjee🇮🇳 (@bidishapsgs) October 1, 2021

Another person, who appeared to be from southern India and hurt from the idli popsicles video, said that it was payback time. He wrote that when he had called the Idli popsicles “sacrilegious,” some North Indian people were trying to teach him the beauty and merits of innovation. He added that he was happy to see the ‘choco-samosa,’ and he would enjoy ‘choco-paratha’ as well.

Couple days back when I called your post on lollipop idlis as sacrilegious - couple of northee's pounced on me to teach me the beauty/merits of innovation.Now I am so happy to see this choco- samosa. What's next? Choco-parantha would be swell.😈😈😈#PayBackTime — JV (@JVenkat72) October 2, 2021

Another Twitter user replied, “my hunger died by seeing this.” They went on to claim that the food experiment was against everything they have believed since their birth.

Dekh kur bhook mur gayi. This is against everything that we have believed since our birth— Anshp (@Anshp14) October 1, 2021

What do you think of this new experiment in the latest food fusion fad on social media?

