2-MIN READ

Chocolate Samosa is the Latest Desi Bizzare Food Combo Ruining Everyone's Day

The strawberry samosa had a jam filling. (Image Credits: Twitter/@hvgoenka)

The strawberry samosa had a jam filling. (Image Credits: Twitter/@hvgoenka)

The latest of the food fusion fad is a viral video showing a ‘chocolate samosa’ - samosas dipped in chocolate, and a ‘strawberry samosa'.

Recently, when a Twitter user shared a picture of a restaurant serving idlis on ice-cream sticks, some netizens found the experiment interesting, others requested that their favourite dish should be left alone. Now, the internet has again something new to divide people upon. Brace yourselves, we are talking of samosas dipped in chocolate and strawberry. The latest of the food fusion fad is a viral video showing a ‘chocolate samosa’ - samosas dipped in chocolate, and a ‘strawberry samosa’.Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video on Twitter on Friday, October 1. Leaving the foodies on Twitter perplexed, the 18 seconds video aroused contempt. So much so that a Twitter user even demanded that there should be a law against such fusion foods.

Sharing the video, Goenka wrote, “Seeing the lollipop idli circulating in social media was ok, but this one!” The video shows a chocolate samosa in a food package box put on a bike seat. A person can be heard in the video explaining that what the viewers are seeing is a ‘chocolate samosa’ and the chocolate is melting. Then after a cut, the person is holding another box in his hand. The new box has a light-pink-coloured ‘strawberry samosa.’ After that, the video shows a close up of what is inside the samosa, and the person explains that there is jam spread as well.

Responding to the video that has garnered more than 25,000 views, an angry Twitter user wrote, “There should be a law against such fusion food.”

Another person, who appeared to be from southern India and hurt from the idli popsicles video, said that it was payback time. He wrote that when he had called the Idli popsicles “sacrilegious,” some North Indian people were trying to teach him the beauty and merits of innovation. He added that he was happy to see the ‘choco-samosa,’ and he would enjoy ‘choco-paratha’ as well.

Another Twitter user replied, “my hunger died by seeing this.” They went on to claim that the food experiment was against everything they have believed since their birth.

What do you think of this new experiment in the latest food fusion fad on social media?

first published:October 04, 2021, 11:21 IST